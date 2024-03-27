I see that a Lakeland Dairies farming family is set to star on the silver screen in the coming weeks as part of a new advertising campaign.
Dairy farming father-and-daughter duo Seamus McNally and Julie Mullarkey from Glaslough, Co Monaghan, feature in the co-op’s new video.
The video will play in the trailers of eight cinemas in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for two weeks, including screens in Cavan, Longford, Leitrim, Monaghan, Derry, Belfast, Enniskillen and Newry.
