FBD Insurance has launched an advertising support package worth €140,000 for seven Irish small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) nationwide.

SMEs currently make up 98% of the Irish business landscape and are the backbone of the Irish economy.

In recognition of the contribution SMEs make to the Irish economy and the rising cost of doing business they are experiencing, FBD Insurance has selected seven SMEs nationwide for an exclusive support initiative.

Package

Each business will avail of an advertising package valued at more than €20,000. The selected SMEs represent diverse sectors, ranging from food and hospitality to retail, and hail from all corners of the country.

Partaking businesses are:

Mezze, Tramore, Co Waterford.

McKenna’s Londis, Drung and Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Perry Street, Cork city, Grange and Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

Áibhéil of Adare, Co Limerick.

The Beach Bar, Templeboy, Co Sligo.

Green Earth Organics, Co Galway.

The Coffee Lab Brew Town Coffee Roasters, Dublin.

Advertising

Each business taking part is an FBD customer and is benefitting from an advertising package placing them in a prime out-of-home billboard location to ensure they can reach the largest possible audience.

The advertising bundle includes radio, print and digital advertising.

All seven businesses will also be featured across Ireland’s largest out-of-home billboard in Dublin city centre, which will enhance exposure of the businesses and help them reach new audiences.

Through this initiative, FBD aims to empower these businesses with the resources and visibility they need to succeed in today's competitive business environment.

Head of marketing at FBD Insurance Sharon Treanor said: “Customers and communities across our 34 branches nationwide are at the heart of everything we do at FBD Insurance.

"We are always ready to support customers and are delighted to take this support one step further through the launch of this targeted advertising package, which we hope goes some way to assist businesses through the current cost of doing business challenges.

“Advertising is a key way for businesses to tell their story and reach new customers, but can often be overlooked during challenging economic times.

"We look forward to seeing our customer stories featured all across the country as part of this campaign and are confident that this support will have a positive impact on their business growth journey.”