Most areas around the country had above-average rainfall during the month of February.

Met Éireann has reported that the majority of its weather stations last month were over their long-term average rainfall, which is calculated from 1981 to 2010.

Roche’s Point, Co Cork, saw 222% of its long-term average percentage of rainfall for February - 166mm across the month.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 64.9mm (134% of its long-term average) at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, to 197.5mm (156% of its long-term average) at Newport, Co Mayo.

The highest daily rainfall total was 36.4mm at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, on Thursday 8 February, its highest daily rainfall for February on record.

The number of wet days ranged from 12 days at both Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, and Dublin Airport to 25 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

Temperature

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average for the month.

Seven Met Éireann weather stations had their warmest February on record, including five stations in the southwest.

The highest average monthly air temperature was at Sherkin Island, Co Cork, at 9.3°C.

Both the highest and lowest air temperatures on a single occasion were recorded at Moore Park, Co Cork, at 14.7°C on Sunday 4 February and -2.2°C on Monday 12 February.