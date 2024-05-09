Met Éireann has predicted temperatures of up to 22°C for Friday, but says that rain will return on Saturday evening. / Áine O'Keeffe

Met Éireann has predicted the weather to be mostly dry, settled and warm through to Saturday, before turning more unsettled later on Saturday and into Sunday with rain and showers returning. Temperatures are expected to be cooler into early next week.

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast Friday to be a dry and mostly sunny day, with any morning cloud or patchy mist and fog clearing off.

Highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C are forecast in light to moderate south or southeast breezes, warmest inland.

The south and southeast coasts will be cooler due to onshore breezes and there is a chance of sea fog drifting inland here at times.

Friday night will be dry, with long clear spells. Mist and fog will form overnight, particularly in parts of the south and west.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in light southeast or variable breezes.

Saturday

Saturday will be another mostly dry day, according to Met Éireann, with mist and fog clearing early on Saturday morning.

There will be plenty of warm sunshine, although it will turn cloudier in Atlantic coastal counties during the afternoon, with the chance of patchy rain or showers developing there during the evening.

It has forecast highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C, warmest inland, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Met Éireann has said that cloud will increase everywhere on Saturday night, with outbreaks of rain in the western areas spreading eastwards overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that Sunday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with showers or longer spells of rain, some of this heavy, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C are forecast in light and variable breezes.

