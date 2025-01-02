A tractor that had not been taxed for eight years was stopped by gardaí in Cork during the Christmas period.
Cork county road policing unit, based in Bandon, pulled the New Holland tractor over between Christmas and the new year.
The Garda mobility app showed the tractor had not been taxed for 2,919 days, three days shy of eight years.
Separately, on 28 December, gardaí in Co Galway pulled over a tractor in Clifden.
The Valtra tractor, which was adorned with Christmas lights, had been without tax for over 300 days.
We were on our patrols in Clifden this morning when we spotted this tractor being driven through the middle of town.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 28, 2024
The tax on the tractor had been expired for over 300 days. The insurance and CVRT were expired as well.
Oh, and the driver was a 16 year-old.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/ogDzX7OrPR
