Gardaí stopped a tractor in Co Cork over Christmas. \ An Garda Síochána Cork on Facebook

A tractor that had not been taxed for eight years was stopped by gardaí in Cork during the Christmas period.

Cork county road policing unit, based in Bandon, pulled the New Holland tractor over between Christmas and the new year.

The Garda mobility app showed the tractor had not been taxed for 2,919 days, three days shy of eight years.

Separately, on 28 December, gardaí in Co Galway pulled over a tractor in Clifden.

The Valtra tractor, which was adorned with Christmas lights, had been without tax for over 300 days.