The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index rose at this Tuesday’s auction following two consecutive drops at previous trading events.

The fortnightly auction finished with the GDT up 2.8%.

All products traded increased, except lactose and butter milk powder.

Cheddar saw the largest percentage increase - a 4.1% rise to €4,014/t.

Whole milk powder (WMP) rose 3.4% to €3,003/t, with skim milk powder (SMP) up 2.4% to €2,359.

Butter was also up significantly - a 3.1% increase to €6,098/t.

The price of anhydrous milk fat rose 2.3% to €6,414/t.

Lactose was back 3.1% to €697/t, while butter milk powder was down 0.5% to €2,309/t.