Temperatures were between 0.4°C to 0.75°C lower than average for the period from June to October last year.

A delayed start to last year’s grazing season combined with lower summer temperatures meant that grass production finished up 8% below the five-year average, according to Teagasc.

Significant rainfall from October 2023 until March 2024 resulted in a delay in early spring grazing, slurry and nitrogen application.

According to Teagasc data, spring grass growth was back by 11% to 840kg DM/ha.

Summer grass growth was also back 11% to 6,244kgDM/ha – driven mainly by temperatures being between 0.4°C to 0.75°C lower than average for the period from June to October.

Despite an excellent recovery in the back-end, grass growth was still down 2% in autumn to 4,613kgDM/ha.