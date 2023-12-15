A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has seized an estimated £10m of suspected cocaine, which was concealed in boxes containing frozen meat in south Armagh.

The PSNI said that the discovery was made on Monday evening 11 December when officers on routine patrol in the Jonesborough area of south Armagh had reason to stop a suspicious lorry.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, but has since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries as the investigation continues.

In a statement, Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "This is the largest seizure of suspected cocaine in Northern Ireland by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Sophistication

“The sophistication of the concealment method and sheer quantity of the drugs gives an indication of the scale of criminality involved.

“I believe that this significant quantity of drugs would have been distributed and sold in local communities across Northern Ireland bringing untold harm.

“Organised crime groups involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people’s lives."

The investigation is at an early stage and the PSNI is making a specific appeal to anyone who noticed a maroon-coloured Iveco Eurocargo lorry with the registration number LK08 LHO travelling within the south Armagh area, particularly in the wider Jonesborough and Keady areas, to make contact with police.