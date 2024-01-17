A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene of a farm incident in Galbally, Co Limerick, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has launched an investigation into the incident, which is understood to have involved a tractor.

Gardaí attended the scene and the body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A file will be prepared for the coroner, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána stated to the Irish Farmers Journal.

No further information is available from the HSA at this time.