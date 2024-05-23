Carbery's base price for April to 38.3c/l, excluding VAT. \ Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies, Kerry Group, Tirlán and Dairygold have all held their milk prices for April, while Carbery has announced a rise for the month’s supplies.

Carbery lifted April’s base milk price by 0.5c/l, bringing it to 38.3c/l, excluding VAT.

Carbery will also pay a 0.5c/l stability fund top-up for the month, excluding VAT.

Lakeland’s base price stays at 39.9c/l for April supplies, including a 0.48c/l sustainability incentive payment, excluding VAT.

A 0.95c/l, excluding VAT, input support payment continues to be paid on top of the base price.

Dairygold’s base price remains at 38.1c/l, with a 0.95c/l, weather/fodder relief payment on top of this, both excluding VAT.

Tirlán’s base price for April is also unchanged at 37.7c/l, excluding VAT. A 1.43c/l, excluding VAT, weather payment will also be made.

Kerry continues to pay a base price of 37.1c/l, excluding VAT.