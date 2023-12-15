Minister McConalogue said 84% of animals that were four-star or five-star did not change in the amended indexes. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he is confident the recently amended Irish Cattle and Beef Federation (ICBF) indexes will improve profitability on beef farms.

Minister McConalogue made the comments in the Dáil this week in response to a question from Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane, who asked if he would intervene due to impact of the changes on farmers in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

“I have been closely monitoring the impact of the changes on SCEP farmers,” said Minister McConalogue.

“I remain confident that the amended indexes will improve beef farm profitability and also beef farm sustainability, which is the overarching intention of the SCEP,” he added.

Farmers ‘at sea’

Minister McConalogue said 84% of animals that were four-star or five-star did not change in the amended indexes and that downward star ratings will only take effect when an animal moves out of a herd.

The 16% that are affected, Deputy Kerrane said, “are at sea in the context of these changes.”

“Some farmers bought five-star bulls because they followed what the ICBF told them, but those bulls are now two-star or three-star. This will have a significant impact on those farmers.

“I spoke to a farmer who lost more than €100,000 overnight. He had to tell his daughter she will not be able to go to college as the family will not be able to afford to send her there. That is the real-life impact of this decision,” she said.

Considering SCEP impact

Minister McConalogue said he is considering the impact of the changes to the ICBF indexes on the SCEP.

“If the data and evidence in respect of profitability and breeding merits of animals change, however, and the science and data show that, there is no changing that.

“What I am doing is making sure those who are engaging with SCEP in good faith and doing all the right things do not lose out financially in the context of that programme,” he said.

Deputy Kerrane asked the minister to consider the proposal for the ICBF to pause changes and engage with farmers.

