Wasting food affects both the environment and income, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has reminded consumers of the importance of reducing the volume of food waste they generate ahead of the Christmas period.

Around 750,000t of food are wasted each year in Ireland, according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) figures cited by the Minister.

Government targets halving food waste by 2030 in line with UN goals by cutting the volumes of waste created at all levels of the supply chain, including after food leaves supermarket shelves.

“Earlier this year, the EPA launched a new food waste charter, calling on all businesses and State agencies operating across the food supply chain to sign up and commit to reducing food waste,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Food waste arises for several reasons - it can be that we buy or prepare too much food, our plans change and leftovers go off in the fridge.

“At this time of year in particular, we should all consider the impact of food waste on both the environment and on our income.”

He added that unused leftovers remain the leading source of consumers’ food waste reported in a recent survey.