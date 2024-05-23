Met Éireann has said that the weekend will bring mixed weather of cloud and rain.

Friday

Friday is set to be mostly dry, according to Met Éireann, with the southeast getting the best of the sunshine. The east and north will experience patchy rain.

Highest temperatures of 12°C to 16°C are expected, in light northwest to west winds.

Friday night will be mainly dry, with clear spells. The north and east will be cloudy, with some showers developing over Ulster and north Leinster.

Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 10°C, in light variable winds.

Saturday

Met Éireann has said that Saturday will be a cloudy day, with rain gradually heading northeastwards from the south of the country.

It will be mildest across Ulster, where it could stay largely dry until the evening.

Highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C are likely in mostly moderate southeast winds.

Rain will continue to track northeastwards across the country on Saturday night, with clear spells and showers following the clearance.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C are forecast in light southerly winds.

Sunday

A mix of cloud and some sunny spells with scattered outbreaks of showery rain are expected on Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster is predicting highest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C, in light to moderate westerly winds.

Showers will continue overnight, with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C, in light to moderate westerly winds.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef section, Adam Woods takes a look at keeping grass quality up and when to go in with the first summer dose at grass.

Dairy

In the dairy section, Aidan Brennan says the current weather and grass growth situation means that it's a high-risk time for cow digestive problems.

Sheep

The presence of agents purchasing sheep in higher numbers for live export should encourage producers to seek out the most lucrative market outlets, according to Darren Carty in the sheep section.

Tillage

In the tillage section, Siobhán Walsh writes that aphids are visible on many crops and that an aphicide and herbicide may be applied at the same time to spring cereal crops.