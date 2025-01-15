Dominick McGreal, Philip Hastings, David Hastings, Jamie Langan and Tomás O’Malley are five of the six heading from Mizen Head to Malin Head at the end of the month.

Did you ever think of driving 710km in a Massey Ferguson 135? Well, six hardy souls from the west of Ireland aim to do just that at the end of the month.

Dominick McGreal, Philip Hastings, David Hastings and Tomás O’Malley from Westport, Corofin native Jamie Langan, and Raphoe man Philip Robb are the six in the cold seats.

They will set off from Mizen Head, Co Cork, on 29 January and aim to arrive in Malin Head, Co Donegal, five days later – all going well.

All proceeds from the tractor run will go to Cancer Fund for Children and its Daisy Lodge Mayo, the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice and the Gena Heraty Haiti Fund.