It’s all systems go for the annual Christmas tractor run in Nenagh, which is taking place in the town at 6pm this Saturday 23 December.

This year, I’m told there will be more tractors, more floats, more snow and, of course, more lights than ever before.

Organisers have said that you’ll be transported into a real “winter wonderland” as the 2023 event aims to be bigger and brighter than before.

As always, monies collected are going to a great cause. This year, Billy Goulding and the A-Team Youth Club are the worthy recipients.