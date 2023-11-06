Carlow is set to see a new 190-acre solar farm.

French renewable energy developer Neoen Renewables Ireland was granted permission by Carlow County Council for the development on lands near Friarstown, Carlow.

The 55MW project would also include a battery storage facility, electrical power stations and underground cabling and will operate for 35 years.

The developers were ordered to pay a development contribution of €638,000 to the council before constructing the solar farm.

Opposition

The project received little local opposition, with just three objections being lodged.

Local resident Andrew Maher of Tulle, Carlow, claimed they engaged an auctioneer to gauge the impact this would have on the value of their property, as they intend to sell in the near future, and were informed that it would decrease the value by €70,000.

Another objector, Fergal McGrath of Killerig, Carlow, claimed that the land on which the development was proposed was "some of the highest quality land in the county/country and can produce 2-4 tonnes of grain per acre depending on weather conditions".

They also claimed the project was too close to the historical monument Ducketts Grove.