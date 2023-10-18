Ciara Leahy at Women and Ag 2019 in the Radisson Blu, Rosses Point, Sligo.

Ciara Leahy has been appointed as the new editor of Irish Country Living. She has been part of the Irish Country Living team for 16 years and previously held the position of food and consumer editor, where she was passionate about communicating the important role Irish farmers, producers and chefs play in elevating our food production system.

She has also worked across the publication in features, education and recruitment and is the food and wine writer in Irish Country Magazine.

The seasonal food publication Irish Country Living Food was created and edited by Ciara and she has also led the Women & Agriculture conference.

A Cork native, she previously worked in Agri Aware and Goldcrop before joining the Irish Farmers Journal.

Ciara is a member of the Irish Food Writers Guild since 2016 and has served on the committee of the Irish Guild of Agricultural Journalists since 2011, acting as chair from 2017 to 2019.