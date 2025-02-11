New CAP rules for peat soils were announced on Tuesday. \ Claire Nash

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has criticised Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon for not securing an extension to the introduction of “problematic” new rules for farmers on peaty soils in 2025 under direct payment conditionality.

Gorman stated that imposing new requirements on the approximately 35,000 farmers on peat soils claiming direct payments run against the European Commission’s pledge to cut red tape in farming.

The Commission’s plans to bring forward a simplification package for administering CAP should have been published before Minister Heydon introduced the new rules governing peatland drainage, ploughing and grassland reseeding, Gorman said.

Lobbying

“The IFA has been lobbying on this issue since 2021 and its implementation was postponed in 2023 and 2024,” the association’s president commented.

“The Minister should have stood up to the Commission and looked for it to be reconsidered as part of the much-promised simplification package.”

“The [European] Commission had threatened Ireland with fines, but at the same time they keep talking about simplification and reducing bureaucracy.”

The IFA leader said that Minister Heydon should have ironed out a delay with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen before adding to the “very onerous regulations” farmers already face.

“While the measures may not impact on many farming activities in 2025, it is the thin end of the wedge and there are real concerns that it will impact these farmers more in the future,” he said.

The newly-proposed rules were announced as the Minister opened the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme as well as a range of other area-based schemes to applications on Tuesday.

They will be approved by Brussels before affected farmers are informed.

“Now, at the 11th hour, farmers are only being informed of GAEC 2 measures.

“Any GAEC 2 measure that is introduced cannot damage the farm operation economically.”

Gorman added that opening of Health and Safety Authority inspection findings to cross-reporting to the Department of Agriculture, if found, should not see non-compliant farmers facing additional payment penalties.

Read more