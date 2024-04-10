In the first of its kind event, the Tullamore Show will host the first ever showmanship basics event in Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.

The event is set to take place this coming Saturday, 14 April from 11am to 2pm with young handlers and their families from all over Ireland, across the beef, sheep and dairy sectors, invited to attend.

The event will see discussions and demonstrations from some of the best in the business ahead of the 2024 summer show season, which kicks off in just four weeks time.

Tullamore Show secretary Chelsey Cox told the Irish Farmers Journal that “this concept came to fruition as Tullamore Show livestock committee questioned how they could show appreciation and give something back to the livestock competitors for all their support over the years.

“We felt the best way was to contribute to the young handlers of the future.

“On the day we will have demonstrations and discussions across dairy, beef and sheep, covering topics in grooming, showing, showing etiquette, safety awareness and photography tips.”