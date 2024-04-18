From left: Mark Neenan, John Keenagh, Luke and Iarla Neenan, Michael Dolan, Pat Galligan, Chelsey Cox, Aidan Kinahan and Amanda Brennan pictured with Limehill Robyn at the 2024 Tullamore Show launch. \Shanon Kinahan

While the current weather conditions are far from summer show weather, the rain didn’t dampen the spirits at last Sunday’s FBD National Livestock Show training day for young people in Tullamore Mart.

Over 200 young people from every corner of the country flocked to Tullamore Mart to attend the event.

Showing cattle and sheep has built up a huge following in recent years. Walk into any summer show in the country this summer and it’s young people who dominate the show rings.

The interest is across all ages, with children as young as six years old taking part in Sunday’s proceedings in Tullamore Mart.

Unique aspect

Speaking at the event, FBD’s Pat Gilligan said: “It’s a really unique aspect of farming. In so many other facets of Irish agriculture, it tends to be older people involved, let that be marts or anything else.

“Shows seems to have captivated an interest with young people and it’s important that we look after and foster that interest in the years ahead and that’s why FBD are delighted to be involved in today’s event.”

Kilkenny’s famous auctioneer George Candler compered the event with his usual quick wit and energy.

The event catered for dairy, beef and sheep enthusiasts, with proceedings kicking off in the wash bay in Tullamore Mart with two Roscommon men Alan Gibbons and Fergal Flanagan and a Cork man Michael Dullea, giving a demo on washing an animal before sale.

Amanda Brennan, Joe Molloy, Aisling Neville, Pat Galligan and Martina Neville pictured at the Tullamore Show launch in Tullamore Mart. \Shanon Kinahan

Tips on having an animal well trained before washing, steel toe cap boots and the correct washing equipment were all gone through by the three men to a packed ringside.

Next up was clipping with Fergal Flanagan, taking the onlookers through clipping a Continental animal.

Fergal explained how to bring out the positives of an animal through clipping in certain areas.

Michael Dullea took charge of a Hereford bull, going through some of the differences in preparing a traditional breed as opposed to a Continental animal.

Top tips

Well-oiled clippers and a fine blade when clipping heads were some of the top tips given at this station.

Young handlers Catherine Smith, Cian Connolly and Aidan Kinahan - all very proficient and successful livestock handlers - took the audience through a masterclass on showing animals, along with picking the right spot in a show ring to stand your animal.

Correct dress, including a shirt and tie, was also advised as essential in the show ring, along with following the judges’ and stewards’ instructions at all times.

Texel breeders John Neville ande Iris Brazil went through the same routine for any budding sheep-showing breeders, with a lot of interest in the sheep section on the day.

Jim Dockery from Farm Relief Services gave an overview of health and safety on show day: “It’s important that you have everything covered off that can go wrong on show day, including a spare wheel for a trailer if you get a flat wheel on the way to a show.”

Jim wasn’t the only Dockery involved, with Ronan, Jason and Raymond Dockery also giving a demo on halter making to the crowd present.

Shanon Kinahan from the Irish Farmers Journal outlined some tips on taking photos of stock, including the distance you should be standing from the animals when you are taking the all-important shot and getting the feet and legs correct for the photo.

On the dairy side of the house a washing demo was given by Maria O’Loughlinand Kane Boal. Steve McLoughlin went through some clipping tips while Kane Boal went through the best way to handle an animal. A huge amount of effort went into the day with numerous people providing trained animals for working on during the day.

The FBD National Livestock Show takes place on Sunday 11 August at Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co Offaly.