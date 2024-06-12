October seems the most likely date for a general election following the relatively good showing of the main Government parties in the local and European elections.

Taoiseach Simon Harris had indicated on taking office in April that the Government would run its full course to next March. However, doing so would allow Sinn Féin time to regroup, as it did so spectacularly in February 2020 following a disappointing European and local elections eight months earlier.

The three coalition partners would need to agree and present a budget for 2024, most likely in late September, leading to an October date for a general election.

Both France and Belgium have called snap general elections following poor Government party performance in the European elections.