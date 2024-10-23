Over 350 farmers arrived in Upperchurch, outside Thurles, Co Tipperary on Tuesday night 22 October to sign a petition against the ban on the use of splash plates which is due to come into effect from 1 January 2025.

Farmers in hilly areas of Tipperary have launched a petition which aims to overturn the splash plate ban that will come into effect for some farms from 1 January 2025.

Over 350 farmers arrived in Upperchurch, outside Thurles, on Tuesday night to sign the petition and to discuss the safety implications of the ban.

From 1 January 2025, farmers stocked between 100kg organic N/ha and 129kg N/ha will be legally required to spread slurry using low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment.

Safety was the number one concern among farmers on the night, while the cost of investing in this equipment and the environmental impacts were also discussed.

North Tipperary IFA chair Baden Powell told the packed hall “this plan needs to be scrapped”.

“It was done without thinking about the people in the hills for safety. This one is still within Ireland and it can be changed by the Minister for Agriculture,” he said.

Local farmer Alan Ryan from Templederry spoke about a near miss he had while spreading slurry last year and highlighted the dangers of driving on hills with heavy machinery.

“The tractor did a full 360 around back onto its wheels. I’m probably 25 years travelling that same field and I got caught out myself,” he said.

Local undertaker and farmer Joe O’Dwyer said that having LESS equipment on the back of tanks reduces grip and traction significantly.

Accidents

“We’ve all seen farm accidents down through the years, we’ve had enough of them.

“We all know what it’s like to be in a tractor that’s taken off or turned over.

“Lads down the county don’t understand hill farming.

“We’re all rearing cattle and that but when it comes to machinery up on the hills it’s a different kettle of fish all together. Contractors down the country won’t let their lads up to the hills.

“You have to be reared on the hills to drive on the hills,” he said.