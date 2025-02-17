All poultry and captive birds - whether in large commercial farms or small backyard flocks - should be kept in secure, enclosed spaces that prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has welcomed the compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds which takes effect from Monday 17 February.

IFA poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said that this housing order is a critical step in safeguarding both commercial and backyard poultry flocks from the growing threat of bird flu.

This comes as 64,000 birds are to be culled following a suspected case of bird flu on a poultry farm in Co Tyrone.

The housing order requires that all poultry and captive birds - whether in large commercial farms or small backyard flocks - be kept in secure, enclosed spaces that prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings.

“Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon’s decision to enforce this measure strengthens our national response to the escalating risk of the disease, which has already led to the suspected infection of 64,000 layer hens in Northern Ireland over the weekend.”

“The affected farm in Tyrone is in an area with a high concentration of poultry farms, including many close to the border, which further underscores the urgency of this action,” Nigel Sweetnam said.

Devastating disease

IFA poultry vice chair Brendan Soden said for months, the spread of Avian Influenza across Europe, and unfortunately, the risk has now reached our doorstep.

“The case in Tyrone is a stark reminder of how devastating this disease can be. We urge all poultry keepers, from large-scale farmers to small backyard flock owners, to adhere strictly to biosecurity measures outlined by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) and the National Disease Control Centre (NDCC),” Soden said.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of same to their Regional Veterinary Office or, if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.

