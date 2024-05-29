Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing into the theft of a container which had €150,000 worth of meat inside it.

At approximately 9am on Saturday 4 May, the container was removed from the rear of a petrol station in Turvey, Donabate, Co Dublin, and attached to a Volvo truck cab.

It is believed at the time of the incident that the truck headed north of the county. However, gardaí have said there is no update at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-666 4700.