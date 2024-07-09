According to local Gardai, the male only came into the country in the days leading up the attempted theft of the GPS equipment on the farm in north Co Dublin.

Aurimas Sulcius, a Lithuanian national of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to burglary on a premises in the Naul, Co Dublin, which took place on Sunday, 30 June. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at the district court on Monday, 1 July, and appeared again in Cloverhill district court on Friday, 5 July.

At the hearing, the Irish Farmers Journal learned that Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will decide what court will deal with the case. Bail had been set at €1,500, with an independent surety of €3,000. Although the accused stated in court via video link that he had the funds in place to pay the bail, the paperwork wasn’t in order. He will remain in custody until 19 July, when he will appear in the district court again.

According to local Gardaí, the male only came into the country in the days leading up the attempted theft of the GPS equipment on the farm in north Co Dublin.

Meanwhile, none of the property stolen in a separate spate of GPS thefts, amounting to approximately €100,000, has yet been recovered. Those thefts occurred on Friday and Saturday night, 28 and 29 June, in Wexford and Dublin.