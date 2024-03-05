The two planned plants could each produce 200 to 250 gigawatt hours (GWh) of biomethane, much larger than the current standard size of 50GWh to 70GWh.

Global energy giant Shell is set to develop two new significant anaerobic digestion (AD) plants in Germany as part of its plans to increase the production of biomethane gas to meet customer demand.

Managing director of Shell Energy Deutschland Sonja Mueller-Dib announced that her company is planning two biomethane plants at Karstaedt and Steinfeld.

For context, the average-sized AD plant in Ireland will likely be 40GWh to 50GWh.

Speaking to Reuters during the E-World of Energy trade fair in Essen, she highlighted that demand for biomethane outstrips supply from industry.

"Our motivation is to supply the green molecule in large quantities and at competitive prices," Mueller-Dib said.

"The value of such products is higher than a pure natural gas product and that allows us the investment," she added.