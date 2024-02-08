Necrotic lesions and discoloration on bark of young infected ash trees are the visual symptoms of ash dieback.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Deputy Claire Kerrane has called on Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett to publish the Government’s ash dieback strategy immediately.

The independent review on the Government’s response to ash dieback was presented to the minister in September, Kerrane stated, adding that it stressed the urgency of the situation and recommended action.

Minister Hackett, she said, had previously advised in December that the awaited strategy would be presented to cabinet in the "very near future", but no further updates have been given since then.

“I am again calling on Minister Hackett to publish the Government’s strategy on ash dieback without delay," said Deputy Kerrane.

Action plan

“The minister has repeatedly provided assurances that a detailed action plan is being prepared to deal with the issue of ash dieback and that this would be presented to cabinet very soon.

“She received the independent review of the Government’s response to ash dieback back in September, which stressed how urgent this situation is and suggested a range of actions to address the issue," Deputy Kerrane said.

However, as the weeks and months continue to pass, there was no sign of a strategy, she added.

“Farmers, forestry landowners and representative organisations have continuously highlighted the really serious situation they are facing as a result of the issue of ash dieback being allowed to go on for so long.

“As I have said before, it is a health and safety risk and a cause of financial loss and frustration for affected farmers and forestry owners that is set to worsen if measures are not put in place immediately.

“There is no more time to lose."