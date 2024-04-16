The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index rose by a minuscule amount following this Tuesday’s auction.

The trading event finished with the price index up 0.1% on the previous auction a fortnight ago.

Down

At that event, the GDT index increased by 2.8% following two consecutive drops.

Cheddar, butter, mozzarella and lactose were all back on the previous auction.

Cheddar saw the largest percentage decrease, back 8.5% to €3,729/t.

Mozzarella was down 3.8% to €3,524/t, while butter was back 1.4% to €6,413/t since the last event.

Lactose also decreased in price, it was down 1.3% to €694/t.

Skim milk powder (SMP) remained unchanged at €2,384/t.

The most significant increase was anhydrous milk fat, which rose by 1.7% to €6,627/t.

Whole milk powder (WMP) was also up, its price increased by 0.4% to €3,068/t.