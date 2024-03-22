There had been widespread sharing of information about the theft of the John Deere 6420 online.

A tractor that was stolen from a Co Offaly farmyard has been recovered, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The tractor was taken in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 20 March, from a farmyard in Coole, Croghan, which is a short distance from Rhode.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene and the vehicle has since been recovered.

“A technical examination is underway,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the tractor was recovered from a bog on Thursday evening, 21 March.

There had been widespread sharing of information about the theft of the John Deere 6420 online, including CCTV footage of the tractor passing Hopper’s Pub in Walsh Island at 4.08am on Wednesday morning.

There was also CCTV footage obtained of the tractor passing through Ballykane a short time later at 4.11am.