A statement from the PSNI said the cattle stolen were a number of different breeds.

The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information and CCTV footage related to the theft of 15 cattle in Co Fermanagh.

The animals were taken from the Lough Shale Road, Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, between 10.30pm on Sunday 9 June and 7.10am Tuesday 11 June.

“Majority of the cattle stolen were Aberdeen Angus, other breeds included were Limousin, Shetland, Belted Galloway, Belgian Blue and Charolais.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV within the area or may have witnessed the incident to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 901 of 11/06/24,” it said.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This line is 100% anonymous.