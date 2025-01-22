Met Éireann has issued a red wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick on Friday.

An orange wind warning was previously issued for all counties from 2am on Friday.

However, this was updated to a red warning for the four Munster counties.

The red warning is expected to last from 3am Friday morning until 10am.

The national forecaster has said that the impacts of storm Éowyn could be life threatening, with extremely dangerous travelling conditions for those in Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Gale force southerly winds are set to bring gusts in excess of 130km/h.

The orange wind warning remains in place for remaining counties, with gusts of up to 130km/h forecast.

The orange warning is in place from 2am Friday morning until 5pm Friday evening.

Impacts

Met Éireann has warned of the impacts, saying that there will be fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, as well as structural damage and very difficult travelling conditions.

There may also be disruption and cancellations to transport and wave overtopping in coastal areas.

Rain

A status yellow rain warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with heavy rain that may lead to localised flooding. This rain warning is set to last from 9pm Thursday until 3am Friday morning.