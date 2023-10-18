The review is entering its second winter of recording the slurry output of housed cattle. / Ramona Farrelly

A Teagasc review of farm slurry storage requirements is entering its second winter of measuring the slurry produced on farms, with Teagasc remaining coy on the outcome of the study’s initial indications.

The Department of Agriculture tasked Teagasc to measure how much slurry is produced on a sample of farms for the purposes of informing farmer tank space requirements.

The review will analyse whether slurry storage requirements set out in law “accurately reflect changes in animal size over the last number of years”.

“Last winter, the research was set up and the capacity on a small number of farms was measured.

“Approximately 100 dairy farms will be measured this winter,” Teagasc told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The agency said it is “too early” to give any indications of year one’s results as the review is still ongoing, but results will be made available after this winter’s data is analysed.