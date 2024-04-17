The topics being discussed will include health, planning a vaccination programme for your flock and enteric issues which are topical currently. \ Claire Nash

Teagasc will hold its second-ever Knowledge Transfer event for the egg industry next week at the Teagasc Layer Conference 2024.

The event will take place on Thursday, 25 April, in the Errigal Country House Hotel in Cootehill, Co Cavan, from 7pm to 10pm.

The topics being discussed will include health, planning a vaccination programme for your flock and enteric issues, which are topical currently.

Stephen Turner from Hendrix will speak about preparing birds for the laying period.

Kevin O’Connell, Teagasc, will discuss the options for tree planting on poultry farms.

Jim Uprichard, Trouw Nutrition, will give an overview of sustainability and the options to improve it on layer farms.

Doors open from 6pm to give those attending an oppotunity to meey fellow producers and network with industry stakeholders.