Ten lots of farmland and commonage are coming up for auction in Connemara, Co Galway shortly. They will be offered for sale in an online auction by DNG Martin O’Connor Land Sales.

The holding at Cornamona includes this old farm cottage and hayshed.

The properties include a c26.90ac hillside farm with an original farm cottage and a hayshed at Cornamona. The guide price is €85,000.

There is a two-bedroom cottage on c16.3ac in Recess, guided at €135,000.

The commonage parcels include 62.14ac at Rusheeny, Oughterard. The guide price is €65,000. A parcel of 24.697ac at Clynagh and Bovroughan in Connemara has a guide price of €25,000.

Scenic areas

There will also be 54.25ac of partially fenced land at Camus in south Connemara. These lands are accessible from the public roadside.

The other holdings include seaside, lakeside and riverside plots of land which, the agents say, will be of interest to those looking to acquire land for recreational use in scenic areas of Connemara.

They include c4.05ac overlooking the sea in Toureen, Carraroe, c0.74ac overlooking Lough Corrib in Glann, Oughterard and c0.69ac along the Owenriff river in Oughterard village.

The sale takes place on 18 April.