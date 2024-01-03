Minister Harris said he recently held a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and they have agreed to make a joint bid to the NDP process. \ Philip Doyle

Minster for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, said he still believes there will be additional veterinary medicine course places available at a new veterinary school in 2024.

Negotiations on the National Development Plan (NDP), which will determine funding for the project, are yet to begin by the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform.

Joint bid

Minister Harris said he held a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue before Christmas and they have agreed to make a joint bid to the NDP process.

Four universities have been shortlisted to house Ireland’s new vet school by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

They are University of Limerick (UL), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), South East Technological University (SETU) and University College Dublin (UCD) in an expanded form.

