Tirlán has announced a new partnership with mental health charity Aware.

As part of the new arrangement, many of Tirlán’s network of 2,300 employees will fundraise for the mental health charity.

Tirlán will also make a corporate donation to support Aware’s invaluable work in communities nationwide.

Awareness

The move will also raise awareness of the essential role Aware plays in Ireland today, as the national organisation supporting people affected by depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and related mood conditions.

In 2023, Aware directly supported up to 40,000 people via its support and education services, Tirlán said in a statement.

Last year, Tirlán and its employees raised €116,000 for worthy causes across the southeast, midlands and northeast.

Tirlán also supports its communities through donations of funding and product via its 11 production facilities and 52 retail branches.

Tirlán chair John Murphy explained: “The incidence of anxiety and depression was exacerbated during the pandemic when people were forced to isolate and cut out social interactions. This has left an enduring legacy. Aware plays an even more vital role in such a prevailing environment and we’re delighted to support the charity’s work."

Isolation

Murphy said that farming and living in rural Ireland can be isolating at times, but added that organisations such as Aware are breaking the stigma, encouraging people to talk and to get support.

"Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. We’re honoured to play our part in supporting Aware’s work," he said.

Head of fundraising at Aware Stephen Butterly said that depression is a "significant societal issue" that is affecting families and communities all over Ireland, every single day.

"We want to be here for everyone who needs us and recognition and support from corporate organisations like Tirlán benefit us hugely in our quest to achieve that.

“We know stigma is still inhibiting some people from accessing supports, particularly in rural and isolated areas, with many people citing shame, embarrassment or fear of judgement for delaying accessing supports," he said.

Other charities

As well as raising €116,000 for charity in 2023, Tirlán also provided significant support to the Cois Nore cancer service in Kilkenny.

It also partnered with Riding for the Disabled Ireland to assist the charitable organisation in its ongoing drive to recruit volunteers and appropriate riding centres for its riders.