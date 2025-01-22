Storm Éowyn is expected to cause damage to power lines and power outages.

Met Éireann has now issued a status red wind warning for all counties as storm Éowyn tracks its way across Ireland.

The weather warning will come into force at 2am Friday morning in counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford at 3am for Clare and Galway, at 4am for Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and at 6am for all other counties.

Storm Éowyn 2025

The effects of storm Éowyn are expected to last until 10am Friday morning in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, and Wexford and until noon in all other counties.

Met Éireann has warned that the effects of the storm will pose a "danger to life".

Fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, as well as structural damage and very difficult travelling conditions are expected.

Rain

A status yellow rain warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with heavy rain that may lead to localised flooding.