A 113ac farm with two houses in Wicklow sold at auction for a total of €2,995,000 in four lots.

It was Coolboy Farm, outside Arklow, and was sold by O’Brien Swaine Auctioneers.

The farm is located just outside the town. The houses are a traditional farmhouse and a modern bungalow.

The bungalow at Coolboy Farm is modern.

Two of the four lots sold at the auction and the other two lots were sold later, after negotiations.

The lot with 65ac sold for approximately €24,500/ac. The lot of 40ac sold for €14,000/ac. Both of these were bought by local farmers. Prices were not revealed for the other two lots.

Limerick farm

An 81.76ac farm in Co Limerick with lake frontage sold for €11,560/ac.

The holding was at Ballycahane Upper, Manister, and was sold by REA John Lee.

The location is 15 minutes’ drive from Limerick city and the land has frontage on to Lough Nagirra.

The farm at Manister, Co Limerick

Three bidders competed for the property.

One online opened the bidding at €600,000 and, after this, two bidders in the sales room competed. The farm went on the market at €925,000 and sold under the hammer at €945,000.

Roscommon holding

In Co Roscommon, Ivan Connaughton Auctioneers sold a c75ac holding in lots for a total of €444,000 or just under €6,000/ac. The property was in the area of Ballyglass, Castleplunket.

The three lots sold to three different buyers, two of them locals while the third lot sold for forestry.

Connaughton Auctioneers also sold a c23ac holding at Castleruby, Co Roscommon. The sale price was €190,000 or €8,260/c and the buyer was a local farmer.