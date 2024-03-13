MEP Maria Walsh will be among those to speak at an information evening on the proposed Shancloon wind farm in Co Galway. The meeting, organised by the Shancloon Windfarm Action Group for Monday 18 March, aims to update the community on the proposed development and to provide support and information on how to prepare an objection.

Proposal

The proposed development by RWE consists of 11 or more turbines, 180m tall, stretching over an area of land from Kilconly to Caherlistrane in north Galway. The planning application has not yet been made.

Commenting on the planned meeting, Walsh said: “To achieve a just and fair transition, it is imperative that policymakers, such as myself, listen to the concerns of those impacted by change on the ground.”