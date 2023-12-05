Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

From 10am Wednesday 6 December until 1pm on Thursday 7 December, spells of heavy rain spreading eastwards will be accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Met Éireann has said that the potential impacts of this rain will be localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Kerry Cork Waterford Carlow Kilkenny Wexford Wicklow



Be aware:



• Localised flooding

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility



Valid: 10:00 Wednesday 06/12/2023 to 13:00 Thursday 07/12/2023



Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, Met Éireann has also issued a yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry from 7pm on Wednesday until 4am Thursday morning.

This heavy rain on Wednesday evening into the start of Thursday is likely to cause travel disruption in a few places.