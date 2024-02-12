Enda will calf down 320 crossbred cows this spring alongside his parents. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, we chat dairy with Enda Walsh from outside Oranmore, Co Galway.

The dairy farmer will discuss the journey he took after returning home to farm alongside his parents after completing a degree in dairy business at UCD.

Walsh outlines the path he took to get travel while farming full-time at home, as well as the importance of keeping an open mind and clear lines of communication open when farm planning with family members.

He also gives an insight into the key performance indicators (KPIs) he is aiming to reach across the 320-cow herd.

