The rate of BISS applications being submitted is expected to ramp up majorly over the next week to 10 days. / Ramona Farrelly

The number of applications submitted under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) was recorded at 51,373 applications as of Tuesday 15 April 2025.

The level of applications is broadly in line with previous years with the rate of applications being submitted expected to ramp up over the next week to 10 days.

There was over 124,000 BISS applications submitted in 2024 meaning there is in the region of 73,000 applications left to be completed before the deadline of 15 May 2025.

The BISS application is also the mechanism for applying for several other area-based schemes such as the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), Eco-Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraint, Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, Protein Aid and National Reserve.

Annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure, ACRES and the Organic Farming Scheme can also be made online along with the Multi-species Sward Measure and the Red Clover Silage Measure.

The 15 May is also an important deadline for applications under the National Sheep Welfare Scheme, National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme and the CSP Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

Entitlements deadline

Thursday 15 May is also the deadline for transferring entitlements. As reported previously the 20% clawback rule on the sale of entitlements without lands has not been reinstated for the 2025 scheme year, as approved in the amended CSP. This means that in 2025 those who sell entitlements without land will continue to see the full amount transfer to the purchaser.

The transfer of entitlements is a significant business with in excess of 33,500 applications to transfer entitlements in 2024. The leasing of entitlements remains the most common form of transfer with over 560,000 entitlements transferred by way of lease in 2024.

Low value entitlements with a value around the €121.50 to €130 mark are trading in the main from 35% to 40% of the value reverting to the owner with the percentage rising in line with the value of the entitlement.

Higher value entitlements in excess of €250 in value are trading for up to 55% to 60% of the value recouped by the owner. Sales of entitlements are reported as steady at a relatively low level. Lower value entitlements are trading anywhere from 2.2 to 2.4 times their value, on average, to twice to 2.2 times their value for higher value entitlements although there is some variation to these figures.

Key BISS dates for first half of 2025

01 January: official start of the BISS 2025 scheme year.

15 May (midnight): deadline for BISS and related area-based schemes 2025 application. Deadline for BISS. 2025 entitlement related applications including the online 2025 Transfer of Entitlements application and the online application for National Reserve.

31 May (midnight): deadline for amending a BISS application area declared without receiving a penalty. Land used to claim BISS in 2025 has to be “at your disposal” from the beginning of the year until after 31 May 2025 or from before 31 May 2025 to 31 December 2025 for BISS 09 June (midnight) 2025: Late application BISS deadline.

12 June (midnight) 2025: final possible date for notification of preliminary check.

23 June (midnight) 2025: final date for preliminary check response.