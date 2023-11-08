Canada's minister of agriculture and agri food Lawrence MacAulay (right).

South Korea – Canadian visit

South Korea didn’t just host Irish ministers last week - Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s minister of agriculture and agri-food, led a beef industry visit to the country as well.

Ukraine – winter wheat

Ukraine’s farmers have planted 89% of their winter wheat, with planting estimates seen by the ag ministry at 4.36M hectares.

USA – bird flu detected

The United States Department of Agriculture has reported that there have been 46 cases of bird flu, affecting more than 1.4 million birds spanning across 16 states in October.

Australia – sheepmeat exports soar

Australian sheepmeat exports in October reached 50,801 tonnes, the highest on record, and follows a number of record-breaking months in 2023 (Meat and Livestock Australia).