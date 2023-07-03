The farm, converted to organic farming in 2010, became fully organic in 2012.

It now consists of 44 hectares (ha) of grassland, 4.5ha of which is sown to red clover.

The farm carries a 15-cow suckler herd, finishing all progeny off red clover silage with no concentrates given at 24 to 32 months.

Speakers on the day

Introduction to farm with Oliver and Anna Dixon - financials and farm performance.

Nicky Byrne, Teagasc Grange; Chris Daly, ICBF - growing and managing red clover silage to maximise returns and animal performance.

Mark Plunkett, Teagasc soil specialist for Johnstown Castle - managing soil nutrients and the management of farmyard manure (FYM).

Francis Bligh, Teagasc health and safety specialist - TAMS grants for safety on farm.

Professor Louise McHugh, University College Dublin - behaviour change, mindfulness and farmer wellbeing; with Oliver and Anna Dixon, host farmers.

Chris Daly, ICBF - the importance of the Eurostar index on beef finishing farms.

John Brennan, Leitrim Farmers Co-op, farmers working collaboratively to access higher-value organic markets.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet stakeholders in a village with representatives from Organic Trust, Irish Organic Association, Social Farming Ireland, Bord Bia, ASSAP advisers and climate change advisers.

You can register for the event by visiting the Teagasc website.

About the Growing Organics programme

Growing Organics is the new monitor farm programme for organic farmers, which is being run jointly by Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The programme aims to provide organic farmers and those considering organic conversion, with demonstration farms that can lead the way in terms of best practice for organic farming.

Initially, the programme will involve 12 monitor farmers spread geographically across the country, representing all the major farming enterprises.

'Living Labs'

A key component of the Growing Organics programme is the inclusion of the concept of “Living Labs”, where the participating farmers (and a number of satellite farmers) will undertake various on-farm research trials.

These research trials will investigate practical on-farm ways of dealing with common challenges faced by organics farmers and growers.

The cornerstone of living labs is the involvement of a wide range of factors in the design of these research trials.

Currently, discussions are taking place between the participating farmers - Teagasc advisory and research personnel and the DAFM - about how to best design these trials for maximum impact.

Formal launch at Stanley farm in Co Laois

It is expected that the living labs element of the programme will start in spring 2024 and run for five years (2023 - 2027).

The programme was formally launched on the farm of Jason Stanley, Errill, Co Laois by Minster for State, Pippa Hackett on 2 June, 2023.

Formal launch of the first Growing Organic farm walk on the farm of Jason Stanley, Errill, Co Laois by Minster for State, Pippa Hackett on 2 June 2023.

At the Growing Organics launch at the Stanley's farm, visitors were exposed to a wide range of organic technical information.

At the Growing Organics launch at the Stanley's farm, visitors were exposed to a wide range of organic technical information.

Jason gave an in-depth insight into his reasons for converting to organics, how he has streamlined his farming system since conversion, and how this conversion has economically and environmentally enhanced his farming system - while providing him with more free-time.

Teagasc advisers, specialists and researchers gave technical insights into the potential of growing forage crops for lamb finishing, the importance of soil health on organic farms, how farm safety and water quality are just as important on organic farms; an insight into multi-species sward trials in Teagasc Athenry; economic appraisal of organic crop production; and, finally, Emmet Doyle of Bord Bia gave an overview of the organic market opportunities available.

More in-depth information can be accessed at this link: https://www.teagasc.ie/publications/2023/jason-stanley---growing-organics-farm-walk.php