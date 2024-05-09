L-R: Pearse Kelly, Margaret O’Donovan, Teagasc; Joe Burke, Bord Bia; Patricia O’Halloran, FBD; Michael Berkery, chair of FBD Trust; Frank O’Mara, Paul Crosson, Catherine Egan, Eddie Mulligan, Martina Harrington, Teagasc; launching ‘BEEF2024’ which takes place on Wednesday 26 June at Teagasc, Grange, Co Meath.

Teagasc has launched its major open day for 2024 - BEEF2024 - which will take place on Wednesday 26 June at Teagasc Grange, Co Meath, with FBD as the main sponsor.

The open day theme is 'Securing your future' and will display the technologies available to farmers to build sustainable cattle businesses for the years ahead.

The full breadth of the Teagasc research programme relating to cattle and beef production will be highlighted.

“The 26 June will be a day not to be missed by anyone involved in cattle farming and the beef sector, at the Teagasc Grange research centre,” Teagasc director Frank O'Mara said at the launch.

“The high-performing suckler and dairy calf-to-beef herds located at Grange will be on display for all to see.

"The latest technologies to assist farmers to play their part in addressing the environmental challenges of water quality, climate mitigation and biodiversity will be highlighted. Our researchers, specialists and advisers will be on hand to discuss all this with farmers.”

Topics addressed and demonstrated will include:

Economic opportunities facing beef farmers.

Profitable systems of beef production.

Steps to improve labour efficiency and returns to the farmer.

Grass production and utilisation.

Conserving high-quality silage in sufficient quantities for the winter.

Maximising weight gain from grazed grass.

Making best use of available genetics to breed superior animals.

Opportunities to establish red clover swards for silage and white clover in grass swards to help farmers reduce their use of purchased nitrogen fertiliser.

Technology villages.

Attendees will be addressed at the first two main stands before taking a journey through a series of ‘technology villages’, which will provide details on management practices for efficient beef production systems.

Live displays

Live displays in relation to low emissions slurry application, grazing management and health and safety will be shown throughout the day. There will be demonstrations in relation to the use of protected urea fertilisers, calibration of spreaders and farm infrastructure.

Cow simulators will be used to demonstrate the principles of safe calving and handling of livestock. Cattle from the various suckler and dairy-beef studies at Grange will be on display. There will also be displays on calf rearing and anti-microbial and anthelmintic resistance.

Industry stakeholders and partners

Key industry stakeholders industry will be present in the ag-tech village. Additionally, industry representatives, including the Department of Agriculture; the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation; Animal Health Ireland; Bord Bia; Meat Industry Ireland; Meat Technology Ireland and the Health and Safety Authority, will be participating at the open day.

For more information, visit the Teagasc website.

The launch video can be viewed here.