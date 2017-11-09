Right to enter land and arrest without warrant
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 09 November 2017
The proposed Heritage Bill would grant an “authorised officer” the right to enter land and arrest anyone they suspected of cutting hedges or burning scrub illegally without the need for a warrant.
