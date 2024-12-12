Sale-topping ewe lamb from the flock of Anthony Donnelly that sold for €2,200. \ MacGregor Photography

Blessington Livestock Mart played host to a lively 20th anniversary All-Star Texel sale last Saturday.

Storm Darragh reduced ringside bidder numbers, but online bidding throughout the entire sale was extremely strong, leading to a strong sale with an impressive clearance rate of 100% for shearling ewes and six of the 10 ewe lambs forward being sold.

Selling for the first time at the All-Star Texel sale was Andrew and Richard Wilson of the Shannagh flock.

The Donegal brothers got their first All-Star off to a super start, topping the sale at €4,200 with their leading in-lamb shearling ewe. Sired by Harestone Eldorado and scanned in-lamb with twins to AHB Fancy Pants, she was knocked down to Fintan Hackett after a frenzy of online bids.

Overall sale-topping in-lamb shearling ewe from the Shannagh flock that sold for €4,200.

The Shannagh flock’s success continued selling their pen of in-lamb shearling ewes to average €2,075.

The next-top price of the sale came from the well-known Ryans Texel flock.

This powerful shearling ewe was a direct daughter of Kilduff Flash and was scanned carrying two lambs to Connemara Hennessy. She was picked up by John Tuke for €3,600.

The Ryans flock had a total of 15 in-lamb shearling ewes forward that sold to a strong average of €1,262.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Silverhill flock that sold for €2,000.

It was Co Cork's O’Keeffe family that sold the third-top-priced lot. Sired by Garngour Flyhalf and coming from one of the best ewe lines in the Annakisha flock, she sold for €2,200 to Christopher McCarthy.

It was a Hexel Fan Club daughter that topped the Silverhill pen of Neville and Aaron Myles at €2,000, selling to David Barrett. She was scanned in-lamb with triplets to Glenside Guardsman.

Ewe lambs

The ewe lamb trade was topped at €2,200 by a standout Claybury Dunkirk daughter. Her dam was the much-admired €5,500 Oberstown Gucci that was the female champion at the 2023 Irish Texel Society premier sale.

She was picked up by Meath based breeders Pat and Barry Farrell.

In-lamb shearling ewes sold to average €1,125 and the ewe lambs sold to an average of €1,250.