Stranorlar Livestock Mart held its second annual SIS multibreed ram sale on 14 September.

With over 60 Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS)-approved rams on offer across nine different breeds, the sale attracted a large number of commercial farmers. Demand was high with a higher sale average and clearance rate than the 2023 sale.

Topping the prices at €1,100 was a five-star Teiglum Braveheart-sired Texel ram lamb from the pen of Andrew Friel. Demand for Texels was high throughout the day with 21 rams sold to an average of €737.

Next up were the Suffolks and a powerful ram lamb from the pen of Richard Thompson topping this section at €950. The seven Suffolk entries had the highest average of the sale at €762.

The Charollais section topped at €800 for a January-born ram lamb from Jason and Caroline Cairns. The nine Charollais lambs averaged €649.