The 15,000gns Burnview gimmer sold at the 2023 dispersal and dam of some of the embryos on offer. /Alfie Shaw

Following on from their 2023 flock dispersal Willaim and Stephanie Tait of the renowned Burnview flock are offering their final 25 Suffolk embryos for sale via online auction.

These exciting embryos hold some of the top genetics within the Suffolk breed.

The dams of these promising embryos were all sold at the 2023 dispersal and include the outstanding 15,000gns (€18,766) gimmer, the 5,200gns (€6,506) gimmer, the 4,500gns (€5,630) gimmer, the dam of the 15,000gns gimmer and other very notable ewes.

The sires of the embryos include the 19,000gns (€23,770) Muirton One Direction, €34,000 Mullinvale Magnum, 4,000gns (€5,004) Forkins Ferrari II and 3,000gns (€3,753) Bannview Jack.

The auction will be running the eight and nine of November on Marteye through Ballymena Livestock Market. All of the embryos are implanted and scanned in-lamb.

All recipients are eligible for export, vaccinated with Enzovac and Toxovac and insured for three months.