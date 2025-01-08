With a spectacular entry of quality lots forwarded from 12 of Northern Ireland’s leading Texel flocks, the Northern Stars in-lamb Texel sale attracted huge interest from Texel breeders across the Ireland and the UK. This high level of interest led to an impressive overall sale average of 1,907gns (€2,415) which was a strong increase on the 2023 average.

It was standing room only at the ringside when Adrian Liggett’s pen leader hit the sales ring. This stand-out shearling ewe sired by the £32,000 Hexel Fan Club and was out of Liggett’s top breeding ewe that bred the £13,000 Corbo Dora. As well as her top genetic make-up she was also scanned in-lamb to Oberstown Hercules. There was fierce bidding for this special lot, but it was Jacqueline Browne that was the successful purchaser with her bid of 9,500gns (€12,028).

Also having an extremely successful day in the sales ring was Antrim man Alastair Gault, with his pen of five ewe lambs averaging just under £4,000 (€4,823) and his pen of 11 in-lamb shearling ewes averaging £1,860 (€2,243). Gault’s leading ewe lamb started his day on a high, topping the ewe lamb section selling for 9,000gns (€11,395). This special Douganhill Gangster-sired ewe lamb was purchased by the well-known Donegal-based Larahirl and Greene Star flocks of John, Chaylee and Lorraine Greene.

Following after his pen leader was Gault’s second ewe lamb, selling for 3,600gns (€4,554). With this ewe lamb being a daughter of the much-admired Strathbogie Gypsy King, she attracted high interest from ringside and online bidders. This sparky ewe lamb was also a full ET sister to Forkins Hawkeye, the 2024 Ballymena premier sale champion that sold for 10,000gns. She also heads to Donegal to join the Knockport flock of Andrew Friel.

Taking the second top price in the impressive ewe lamb section was well-known pedigree breeder Mark Priestley of the Seaforde flock, with his powerful Auldhouseburn Gazza daughter, selling for 6,000gns (€7,591). She heads across the water in a two-way split between the Sportsmans flock of Charlie Boden and the Auldhouseburn flock of Alan Blackwood. She was also a full ET sister to the 2024 reserve female champion at the NI Texel club national show.

Priestly’s consignment of in-lamb shearling ewes was topped at 5,500gns (€6,955). This upstanding in-lamb shearling was a daughter of Procters El Presidente and out of the same dam that bred Seaforde Empire King. She was scanned in-lamb to Drumcon Head of State. The successful purchaser of this lot was S & J McCollam of the Carmavy flock based in Crumlin.

The strong trade led to a pen average of 3,110gns (€3,934) for Mark Priestley’s Seaforde flock.

Next up to the sales ring was Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone flock. It was his leading in-lamb shearling ewe by Largy Fanucci that topped his pen selling for a strong 7,500gns to Alister Breen of the well-known Drumderg flock. She was scanned carrying twins to Doughanhill Gangster.

Continuing his strong run, Henderson sold a full sister to the 7,500gns shearling ewe for 4,200gns. This time, she was scanned in-lamb with a single to Strathbogie Gypsy King and she heads to join the Drumcon flock.

Henderson had a very successful day selling his five in-lamb shearling ewes to average £3,883 (€4,677) and his four ewe lambs to average £1,811 (€2,181).

Young breeder Jack Gault also had a great day with his Cherryvale flock selling his top lot for 3,600gns (€4,551). The successful purchaser of the Charben Fantastic-sired shearling ewe was Margaret Millen.This flashy shearling ewe was scanned in-lamb to Forkins Hit the Diff.

Other leading prices

A Liggett — 3,000gns.

A Gault — 3,000gns; 2,800gns; 2,600gns; 2,400gns; 1,700gns.

M Priestley — 2,400gns.

R Henderson — 3,200gns; 2,400gns; 2,000gns; 2,000gns; 1,600gns.

J Trimble — 3,200gns; 2,600gns; 2,600gns.

R Strawbridge — 2,600gns.

J Gault — 1,800gns.

Grove Cottage Farm Ltd — 1,600gns.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Cherryvale flock that sold for 3,600gns. \ Mullagh Photography

Sale-topping in-lamb shearling ewe from the Corbo flock that sold for 9,500gns. \ Mullagh Photography

Top-priced ewe lamb from the Forkins flock that sold for 9,000gns. \ Mullagh Photography

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Seaforde flock that sold for 5,500gns. \ Alfie Shaw